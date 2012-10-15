BRIEF-Koppers Holdings says on Feb 17, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* Koppers Holdings Inc - on February 17, 2017, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
Oct 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it has named Adebayo O. Ogunlesi, managing partner and chairman of private-equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, to its board of directors, effective Monday.
The New York-based investment bank now has 11 directors on its board and said it expects to appoint another independent director some time soon.
Ogunlesi will join Goldman's audit, risk, compensation and corporate governance and nominating committees.
* Announces the acquisition of certain financial assets for $27.0 million from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.60per share