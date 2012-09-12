Sept 12 Greg Smith, the former Goldman Sachs
Group Inc employee who publicly resigned from the
investment bank in a scathing op-ed in March, has written a
memoir that will be published next month, the New York Times
reported on Wednesday.
The book, titled "Why I Left Goldman Sachs", is set for
publication on Oct. 22, the Times said.
Smith quit as an executive director at Goldman after writing
an op-ed in the Times on March 14 that accused the firm of
routinely ripping off clients. He also wrote that top management
had morphed Goldman into a "toxic and destructive" place that
put profits ahead of all else.
Smith's book is expected to provide an inside look at how
Goldman operates, based on his 12-year career at the bank.
Goldman, which conducted an internal review after Smith's
op-ed ran, has said there was no substance to his assertions.
"Every day, some young professional, after a decade in a
post-collegiate job, reassesses his or her career and decides to
move on and do something else," Goldman spokesman David Wells
said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Others can better judge whether Mr. Smith's particular
career transition is of unique interest."
A spokeswoman for Hachette Book Group, whose Grand Central
Publishing division is publishing Smith's memoir, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.