Sept 12 Greg Smith, the former Goldman Sachs
Group Inc employee who publicly resigned from the
investment bank in a scathing op-ed in March, has written a
memoir that will be published next month.
The book, titled "Why I Left Goldman Sachs," is set to be
released on Oct. 22, according to a statement from the book's
publisher.
Smith quit as an executive director at Goldman after writing
an op-ed in the New York Times on March 14 that accused the firm
of routinely ripping off clients. He also wrote that top
management had morphed Goldman into a "toxic and destructive"
place that put profits ahead of all else.
Smith's book is expected to provide an inside look at how
Goldman operates, based on his 12-year career at the bank.
Goldman, which conducted an internal review after Smith's
op-ed ran, has said there was no substance to his assertions.
"Every day, some young professional, after a decade in a
post-collegiate job, reassesses his or her career and decides to
move on and do something else," Goldman spokesman David Wells
said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Others can better judge whether Mr. Smith's particular
career transition is of unique interest."
Grand Central Publishing, a unit of Hachette Livre, is
publishing the book.