UPDATE 2-Canadian insurer Intact posts earnings below forecasts
* Earnings hit by weakness in auto business (Adds analyst comment)
HONG KONG Nov 24 Goldman Sachs prime brokerage's head of capital introductions for Asia-Pacific Tanvir Ghani has left the firm.
Goldman Sachs' Hong Kong-based spokesman Edward Naylor confirmed the departure.
Laurianne Curtil will take over Ghani's role, Naylor said.
Ghani worked at the Wall Street bank for more than a decade.
Ghani's departure was previously reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Earnings hit by weakness in auto business (Adds analyst comment)
Feb 8 GrubHub Inc reported a 37.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more people used its online food order and delivery services.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday following losses in its hedge fund businesses that it has since exited.