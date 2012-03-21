BRIEF-BAE Systems says 'atmospherics around U.S. are positive'
* Ceo says portfolio in the u.s. Is well balanced, "atmospherics around u.s. positive" at this stage
March 21 A federal judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Goldman Sachs Group Inc of defrauding investors in the offering of risky debt linked to subprime mortgages.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan dismissed part but not all of the lawsuit brought by Dodona I LLC, a hedge fund formed in 2007 to invest in pieces of collateralized debt obligations.
Dodona accused Goldman of creating the Hudson Mezzanine Funding CDOs as part of an undisclosed scheme to reduce its subprime exposure at the expense of investors, and to bet against those CDOs. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Ceo says portfolio in the u.s. Is well balanced, "atmospherics around u.s. positive" at this stage
Feb 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points higher, or up 0.05 percent on Thursday, according to Financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Non-core division to close 6 months early (Adds CEO quote, Africa agreement details)