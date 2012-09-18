Sept 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's outgoing chief financial officer said on Tuesday that liquidity remains the bank's biggest risk-management concern as he prepares to transfer his responsibilities to another executive.

"Anytime you ask me about the biggest risk the firm faces, you're always going to hear me give the same answer, which is: liquidity, liquidity, liquidity," CFO David Viniar said on a conference call with analysts.

Viniar plans to retire at the end of January, transferring his duties overseeing operations, technology and finance and as co-head of the Firmwide Risk Committee to Harvey Schwartz, who is now global co-head of Goldman's securities business.

Goldman's focus will remain on liquidity and capital, and the bank does not plan to split up those oversight roles once Schwartz takes on the CFO job, the executives said.

In a nod to Viniar's 32-year career at the bank and his status as the longest serving CFO on Wall Street, Schwartz said he will have "huge shoes to fill" in the new position.