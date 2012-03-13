BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
WASHINGTON, March 13 Goldman Sachs Execution & Clearing will pay $7 million to settle allegations it failed to diligently supervise accounts that it carried from about May 2007 to December 2009, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.
The CFTC said the Goldman unit, which provided back-office and other services to some clients who themselves are broker-dealers, did not properly supervise the handling of subaccounts. (Reporting By Karey Wutkowski; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.