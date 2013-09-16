NEW YORK, Sept 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Information Officer Steven Scopellite is retiring and will be replaced by R. Martin Chavez, who is currently co-chief operating officer of equities, according to internal memos viewed by Reuters.

Chavez, who was trained as a quantitative analyst, will oversee both the bank's technology and its team of quants - referred to as "strats" internally - in a dual role.

In a third memo, Goldman also said it will promote Don Duet and Paul Walker to become co-heads of technology, reporting to Chavez.

A spokesman confirmed the contents of the memos. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)