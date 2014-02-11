NEW YORK Feb 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has added five executives to its management committee, according to two internal memos viewed by Reuters.

The new members are Paul Russo, Michael Daffey, Justin Gmelich, Craig Broderick and Sarah Smith, according to the memos, which were signed by Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn, and confirmed by a spokesman.

Russo and Daffey are co-chief operating officers of Goldman's equities trading business, while Gmelich is global head of credit trading. Broderick is chief risk officer, and Smith is controller and chief accounting officer.