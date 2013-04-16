By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, April 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Tuesday its commodities results improved in the first quarter over the previous three months due to greater client activity, while there was little change in the overall risk it took trading raw materials, despite a challenging environment in most markets. The second quarter could be a different story for the bank if the tumble in gold, oil and other commodity prices that unfolded in April marks the beginning of a period of marked uncertainty for markets, analysts said. "Volatility dictates market risk, so if we continue seeing tumultuous moves in commodities, the risk-rewards ratio for Goldman and other Wall Street banks may change in these markets," said Wojtek Zarzycki, chief investment officer at Optimal Investing in Toronto. London's Brent crude oil hit a 9-month low below $100 a barrel on Tuesday a day after gold posted record losses in dollar terms and a two-week long selloff in commodities accelerated on global economic worries. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index is down more than 4 percent month-to-date compared with a slight sector gain in the first quarter. "If this trend continues, the risk levels and earnings at commodity trading companies can absolutely change," said Peter Cardillo at Rockwell Global Capital in Melville, New York. Goldman's Value-at-risk (VaR) in commodities averaged $21 million per day in the first quarter, versus $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 and $26 million the first quarter of 2012. VaR is an industry measure for the maximum risk a financial institution faces in a day for trading an asset class and by this measure Goldman has barely changed its risk profile in commodities for the past year. Wall Street banks typically do not break down their commodities revenue, grouping them instead with currencies and bonds under the fixed income category. VaR readings for commodities have, thus, become a key indicator for a bank's exposure in those markets. In a call with analysts discussing the results, Goldman's chief financial officer Harvey Schwartz said the bank's fixed income businesses, including commodities, saw higher levels of client activity in the first quarter. "Commodity results improved from what was a relatively weak fourth quarter," he said, without elaborating. Even so, Goldman said its net revenue in fixed income fell 7 percent from a year earlier to $3.22 billion in the first quarter, raising questions about the health of its biggest money-making division. Wall Street banks have scaled back market exposures since the Dodd-Frank financial reform law passed in 2010 to limit excessive risk-taking by U.S. financial institutions. In their heyday, Goldman and another rival, Morgan Stanley, ruled Wall Street's commodities business with a scale and expertise unmatched by their peers. The two ran physical commodity operations, such as oil pipelines and crude shipping, and also managed huge proprietary trading books that bet large sums of the banks' own money on energy, metals and agricultural derivatives. But their fortunes in commodities began dwindling after the 2008 financial crisis prompted U.S. regulators to crack down on risk-taking by banks. Since then, many Wall Street banks have dumped their proprietary trading desks, while trading and hedging only on clients' orders. JPMorgan Chase & Co, another key commodities player on Wall Street, last week reported a similar commodities risk to Goldman's in the first quarter. JPM's VaR in the area averaged $15 million in the three months to March versus $14 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 and $21 million in the 2012 first quarter. JPMorgan is the largest U.S. bank while Goldman is the leading investment bank on Wall Street. Morgan Stanley, the other Goldman rival, will report first quarter results on Thursday. Wall Street banks' average commodities VaR by quarter (millions of dollars per day): Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2013 2012 2011 * JPMorgan 15 14 13 13 21 20 15 16 13 * Goldman Sachs 21 20 22 20 26 26 25 39 37 * Morgan Stanley n/a 22 22 34 31 28 32 29 33 * Bank of America n/a n/a 12.5 11.9 13.1 12.1 15.7 23.7 23.9 ** Citigroup n/a n/a 15 18 14 18 21 25 23 * Value-at-Risk based on a 95 percent confidence level ** Value-at-Risk based on a 99 percent confidence level Note: 1. Morgan Stanley will report its VaR data for Q1 on April 18. 2. Bank of America and Citigroup will report their VaR data separately in later 10-Q filings to the Securities & Exchange Commission