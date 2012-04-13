April 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief
Executive Lloyd Blankfein received a $16.2 million pay package
last year, a 14.5 percent increase that came primarily from a
salary bump and greater stock rewards.
According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Blankfein's compensation package included a $2
million salary, a $3 million bonus and $10.7 million worth of
stock.
The previous year, Blankfein received $14.1 million,
including a $600,000 salary, a $5.4 million bonus and $7.7
million worth of stock.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)