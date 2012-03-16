March 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is
reviewing conflict-of-interest policies and may disclose
investment bankers' personal financial holdings to clients, The
Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Goldman's move comes after the bank was criticized for
advising El Paso Corp on its planned sale to Kinder
Morgan Inc even though Goldman had a multibillion-dollar
stake in the acquirer and its top energy banker, Stephen Daniel,
also held a $340,000 personal stake in Kinder Morgan.
The Wall Street divisions of other banks, including Barclays
PLC, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc
are also reviewing processes for managing conflicts on
investment banking deals, the Journal reported, citing unnamed
people familiar with the matter.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman did not immediately have a
response to questions about the reported changes.
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman said at
an event on Friday morning that the bank faces inherent
conflicts in its businesses every day, and manages them
according to how significant they are.
"The more obvious the conflict, the higher the standard of
care," said Gorman.
If Morgan Stanley has an investment in a company it is
advising, he said, "you'd better make sure you've really vetted
that well and each party understands that role."
