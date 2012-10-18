* Sees 5-year forward Brent anchored near $90/bbl
* Cuts 2103 Brent forecast from $130 to $110
* Rising U.S. oil output reshapes global market
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Claire Milhench
LONDON, Oct 18 Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs
, one of the biggest banks in commodity trading, has
called an end to the oil price super-cycle, reversing years of
bullish recommendations, citing a rise in unconventional oil
supplies in the United States and Canada.
Goldman has been highest predictor among major oil price
forecasters but said on Thursday "long-dated" or five-year
forward Brent crude may be anchored at about $90 a barrel.
The bank also cut its 2013 Brent forecast to $110 a
barrel from $130. Brent trade near $112 on Thursday.
"Over the past three years long-dated Brent crude oil prices
have shown signs of stabilizing around $90 per barrel. This
suggests a return to the pricing regime that characterized the
crude oil market in the 1990s," Goldman's analysts Jeffrey
Currie and David Greely said in a note.
"We expect that going forward long-dated oil prices will be
anchored by the potential for substantial growth in crude oil
supplies from U.S. shale, Canadian oil sands, and the deepwater.
Net, we see a return to a structurally stable, but cyclically
tight market," they said.
The U.S. shale oil boom has seen the country's oil
production rised to multi-decade highs, catching many industry
watchers surprise, reshaping global oil flows.
The United States is now importing less crude from West
Africa and the Middle East, leaving more volumes for booming
demand in Asia. Some expect North America including Mexico and
Canada to become a net oil exporter.
Goldman was a lead forecaster during the 2003-2008 oil price
boom when unexpectedly robust demand in Asia outpaced global
supply and prices soared as spare capacity in the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell close to zero and the
refining industry struggled to meet demand.
But just after the bank predicted a "super spike" to $200 a
barrel in 2008, financial crisis hit the global economy. Oil
prices collapsed from a peak of $147 in July 2008 to below $40.
This year, Goldman was slow to acknowledge bearish trends in
U.S. light crude, closing its trading recommendation to
buy September 2012 U.S. light sweet crude futures at loss on
paper of 10.8 percent..
"Goldman was a little out of kilter with their $130 (Brent)
call. We have nudged up to that level on occasion but that's
when you see U.S. gasoline go above $4 a gallon and that has a
behavioural response," said Will Riley, who helps co-manage $284
million at the Guinness Global Energy Fund.
Gregory Cain, portfolio manager of Ebullio's eFED Commodity
Fund, agreed that the market was becoming more and more aware of
increasing supplies.
"Most of the rally we have seen this year has been due to
liquidity. Now that's all been priced in," said Cain.
FLOOR AND CAP ON PRICES
U.S. crude oil production has risen above 6.6 million
barrels per day, the highest since 1995, thanks largely to new
technologies that have allowed shale hydrocarbons to be produced
more economically.
The development has fueled ideas of North American energy
independence and a subsequent shift to lower oil prices.
"The growth will likely put a cap on long term oil prices,
making any runaway increase in average prices much above
$110-$115 per barrel, beyond geopolitical or economic reasons,
increasingly difficult," said Amrita Sen at thinktank Energy
Aspect.
Sen previously worked as energy analyst at Barclays
, which together with Goldman, Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan, are the biggest
banks in commodities.
All now have sharply cut their price outlooks for 2013.
Banks earn money in commodities by selling hedging services
to clients. Goldman's Thursday note carried page section devoted
to recommendations to oil consumers, producers and refiners.
Goldman this month saw significantly lower revenues from
commodities drag down its trading businesses in the third
quarter.
Sen said that oil was unlikely to fall much below $90 a
barrel because lower prices make development of new shale
projects uneconomic.
"If we move away from $90 plus Brent prices, non-OPEC supply
will be struggling again," she said.