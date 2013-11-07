PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 8
NEW YORK Nov 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is being investigated over its currency trading activities, the biggest U.S. investment bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Goldman is cooperating with the regulatory probe and a host of others, including one into its commodities trading, the bank said in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority is leading an investigation by a group of global regulators into currency trading practices of several big banks. Goldman did not give any details about the probe that it disclosed.
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NEW YORK, March 7 Puerto Rico's oversight board is racing to review Governor Ricardo Rossello's blueprint for steering the island's economy out of fiscal crisis, but has key concerns over whether it can be implemented as planned, a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Tuesday.