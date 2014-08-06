Aug 6 The private-equity arms of Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Deutsche Bank AG were close to
sealing a deal to purchase the buyout unit of National Bank of
Greece SA (NBG), Bloomberg reported on Wednesday,
citing sources.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management and DB Private Equity were in
talks with one of Greece's big four banks to buy NBGI Private
Equity Ltd for about 300 million pounds ($506 million), two
people with knowledge of the matter told the news agency.
Although no final decision had been taken, the unit's
management, lead by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pavlos
Stellakis, were negotiation terms that would allow the buyout
business to remain London-based after the deal was inked, the
sources told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/X04dqu)
Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and taxpayer-backed NBG could
not immediately be reached by Reuters for a comment outside of
regular business hours.
However, a spokesman for NBG told Bloomberg on Tuesday that
the bank was in the final stages of making a decision, but none
had been taken yet.
NBG is majority owned by Greece's bank rescue fund HFSF, and
has been since it was rescued by the state during the country's
debt crisis. The bank is selling assets to boost capital before
European stress tests.
($1 = 0.5925 British pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)