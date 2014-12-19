Dec 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it added two independent directors, raising the number of board members to 14.

The appointments of Mark Flaherty, 55, and Mark Winkelman, 68, was effective from Thursday.

Winkelman, a former co-head of Goldman's fixed-income division, retired from the bank in 1994. He currently serves on the board of brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Flaherty retired as vice chairman of investment management firm Wellington Management Co in 2012.

With the appointments, Goldman now has 11 independent directors. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)