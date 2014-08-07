BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
Aug 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it was being investigated for its U.S. alternative trading system and for the potential misuse and circulation of non-public information related to its corporate developments.
Fox Business Network reported this week that New York's attorney general was investigating the alternative trading systems, also known as "dark pools", run by Goldman and Morgan Stanley.
Goldman, in a filing on Thursday, did not specify who was conducting the investigation. (bit.ly/1veATeY)
A unit of Goldman Sachs was fined in July over pricing rule violations stemming from its dark pool SIGMA-X.
Dark pools are broker-run trading venues that let investors trade shares anonymously and only make trading data available afterwards, reducing the chance of information leaking about trade orders.
Goldman also lowered its unreserved legal costs to $3.2 billion at the end of June from $3.7 billion at the end of March, it said in the filing. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
March 22 With the United States about to become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it would begin trading the first-ever U.S. liquefied natural gas futures contract in May.
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: