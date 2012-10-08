(Corrects second reference spelling of Donohue)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK Oct 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
unit Goldman Sachs Asset Management has hired Andrew "Buddy"
Donohue, a former head of the division of investment management
at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as deputy
general counsel, according to an internal memo obtained by
Reuters on Monday.
Donohue most recently a partner in the New York office at
Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, will be joining the firm Nov. 1,
according to the memo.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management has $702 billion in assets,
according to the firm's website. The firm's 75 mutual funds
alone have $190 billion, according to Lipper.
