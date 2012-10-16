Oct 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a
third-quarter profit versus a loss a year before, as revenue
more than doubled due to gains in stocks and bonds it holds as
investments and due to a sharp rise in investment banking
revenue.
The investment bank reported earnings of $1.5 billion, or
$2.85 per share, applicable to common shareholders, compared
with a loss of $428 million, or 84 cents per share, a year
earlier. Net revenue rose 133 percent to $8.35 billion from $3.6
billion.
Goldman also raised its quarterly dividend to 50 cents per
share from 46 cents per share.