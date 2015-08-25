SINGAPORE Aug 25 The global economy is not at a
risk of a recession in spite of recent concerns over China's
economy and weakness in commodity prices, Goldman Sachs said,
although it lowered its short-term outlook for global stock
markets.
"The drop in commodity prices during the past year and
recent economic and foreign exchange weakness in China and other
emerging markets will not tip the global economy into
recession," analysts at the U.S. investment bank said in an Aug.
24 dated note to clients, which was seen by Reuters.
The Wall Street bank reduced its short-term outlook for the
equity market to "neutral", but remained "overweight" over six
and 12 months. It also maintained its view that commodities will
underperform.
"We see a meaningful risk that markets are over-interpreting
the collapse of oil and commodity prices as a negative growth
signal," the analysts said. The fall in prices of oil and other
commodities are primarily a reflection of excess supply rather
than weak demand, they said.
Goldman Sachs raised its short-term outlook for U.S.
equities to neutral and lowered European equities to neutral.
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)