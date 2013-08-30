WASHINGTON Aug 30 A former employee of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc was fined $500,000 for defrauding the
investment bank in December 2007 by hiding trading positions,
the U.S. derivatives regulator said on Friday.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York ordered the ex-employee, Matthew Marshall Taylor, to pay
the civil fine after finding he violated anti-fraud provisions.
The Court Order stems from a complaint filed by the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Nov. 8, 2012, the agency
said.
Taylor had pleaded guilty in a related criminal proceeding
based on the same facts, the CFTC said.