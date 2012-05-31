* Goldman in position to help banks deleverage - Cohn
* Looking at contracts for contingencies
May 31 Goldman Sachs sees expansion
potential in Europe as the euro crisis steers banks toward
reducing their balance sheets, the president of the investment
bank said on Thursday.
Gary Cohn said in a presentation at the Sanford C. Bernstein
conference in New York that Goldman was going contract by
contract to understand what its exposures could be if one or
more countries stopped using the euro and reverted to their
original currencies.
Earlier Thursday, the European Commission's top economic
official warned the euro zone was at risk, as the currency hit a
two-year low against the dollar.
Cohn highlighted the opportunities in deleveraging, as
European banks reduce their balance sheets by what he said could
be up to $2 trillion.
"We see a really interesting potential -- and potential is
the key word -- opportunity in Europe," he said in response to a
question about growth on the troubled continent.
"We think we are uniquely positioned, with a handful of
other institutions, where we've got the capital, we've got the
client contacts, we've got the ability to value and we've got
the ability to help European financial institutions move large
portions of their balance sheet relatively efficiently," he
said.
When asked if Goldman had the potential to make money off of
a euro zone breakup, Cohn said it was possible to make money in
any environment but the bank was also being cautious about
determining its exposures.
"We have done everything you would expect us to do as a
prudent risk manager," Cohn said.
He added that the firm was dealing with issues such as its
ability to be paid in currencies not mentioned in a particular
contract and in what jurisdiction were contracts written.
In 2011, the EMEA region represented about 25 percent of
Goldman's net revenue and 19 percent of pretax earnings.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)