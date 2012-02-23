BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
LONDON Feb 23 Veteran Goldman Sachs M&A banker Luca Ferrari has decided to retire from the firm, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Currently responsible for the northern European mergers and acquisitions business, Ferrari joined Goldman in 2000 and became a partner in 2006.
Prior to Goldman, he spent nine years in the M&A business at UBS Warburg, a forerunner of UBS. (Reporting by Victoria Howley; Editing by Kirstin Ridley)
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.