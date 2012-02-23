(Adds detail)

By Victoria Howley

LONDON Feb 23 Goldman Sachs M&A banker Luca Ferrari, an adviser to mining group Xstrata on its potential mega-merger with Glencore, is retiring after 12 years with the firm, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Ferrari is currently responsible for the northern European mergers and acquisitions business and became a managing director in 2001 and a partner in 2006.

Prior to Goldman, he spent nine years in the M&A business at UBS Warburg, a forerunner of UBS.

Xstrata is in the process of wooing shareholders in support of a deal with Glencore, after Standard Life and other long-term investors criticized the plan.

Glencore cannot vote its own 34 percent of Xstrata for the deal, which requires 75 percent acceptance among the remaining 66 percent, so only 16.5 percent of the total shares are needed to torpedo it.

Goldman's team of bankers on the deal also includes Brett Olsher, a well-known natural resources banker and partner at the firm who joined from Deutsche Bank in 2010.