WASHINGTON Dec 7 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said that Goldman Sachs Group Inc has been ordered to pay a $1.5 million penalty to settle charges that it failed to supervise its employees, allowing a trader to hide an $8.3 billion trading position.

In late 2007, former Goldman trader Matthew Marshall Taylor established the position in the e-mini Standard & Poor's 500 futures contract, camouflaging his trades.

The bank took a $118 million loss in unwinding Taylor's position, the CFTC said.

Goldman settled without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)