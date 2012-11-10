BRIEF-The Marcus Corporation increases quarterly dividend
* Marcus Corp says declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1250 per share of common stock
Nov 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in settlement talks with the U.S. government over an $8.3 billion position that one of the investment bank's traders had concealed five years ago, according to a published report.
The Financial Times said a settlement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates U.S. futures and options markets, is expected in the coming weeks, citing two sources familiar with the plans.
Goldman declined to comment and the CFTC could not be reached for comment.
The planned settlement follows Thursday's announcement from the regulator that accused ex-Goldman trader Matthew Marshall Taylor of hiding a large position in S&P 500 e-mini futures contracts. Taylor has denied the accusations, his lawyer said on Thursday.
* Company has met and spoken with Southeastern on a number of occasions
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 U.S. home resales surged to a 10-year high in January as buyers shrugged off higher prices and mortgage rates, signaling rising confidence in the economy and bolstering expectations of a pickup in growth in the first quarter.