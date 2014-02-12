LONDON Feb 12 Goldman Sachs chief global
currency strategist Thomas Stolper is leaving the bank, it said
on Wednesday.
"Thomas Stolper is leaving the firm in early March after
more than 15 years of service," according to an internal memo
from Dominic Wilson, chief markets economist, and Francesco
Garzarelli, co-head of macro and markets research.
Goldman Sachs confirmed the contents of the memo seen by
Reuters. It declined to comment further.
London-based Stolper joined Goldman Sachs as a member of the
foreign exchange strategy research team in 1999 and became chief
foreign exchange strategist and was named managing director in
2009, the memo said.
He could not be reached immediately for comment.