(Corrects paragraph 2 to say that Greenwald will be co-chairperson of the law firm through February 2015 and not 2012)

July 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's deputy general counsel, David Greenwald, is leaving the company and will rejoin his old law firm, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP as a co-chairperson.

Greenwald will be the co-chairperson of the law firm through February 2015 with its current chairperson Valerie Jacob and will be appointed as the firm's chairman in March 2015, the law firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Greenwald who joined the bank's legal department in 1994 was named a partner in 2000 and has a law degree from Columbia University. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)