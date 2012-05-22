* Ex-Rajaratnam employees testify at insider-trading trial
* Gupta charged with leaking Goldman, P&G secrets
* Defense contends Rajaratnam had other potential sources
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, May 22 Former Goldman Sachs
director Rajat Gupta was once on hedge fund billionaire Raj
Rajaratnam's "important people" list but excluded from a fantasy
football celebration helicopter trip to Atlantic City with other
corporate high-flyers.
On the second day of Gupta's insider-trading trial in
Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, prosecutors tried to
establish for the jury his ties to now-imprisoned Rajaratnam,
while defense lawyers sought to describe some distance between
the men.
Gupta, 63, is the most prominent corporate figure indicted
in a broad U.S. government crackdown on insider trading,
accusing him of supplying Rajaratnam with business secrets
between March 2007 and January 2009 while serving on the boards
of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Procter & Gamble.
The prosecution's first witness, a former executive
assistant to Rajaratnam, confirmed Gupta was once on her boss's
"important people" list. But the defense got her to acknowledge
that Gupta was excluded from a fantasy football celebration
helicopter trip to Atlantic City with other corporate
high-flyers.
Both the secretary and a former Galleon trader testified on
Tuesday about events surrounding a key trade in last October's
indictment. The trial started on Monday and is expected to last
three weeks.
Prosecutors contend that Gupta called Galleon Group hedge
fund founder Rajaratnam 16 seconds after a special Goldman board
meeting on Sept. 23, 2008, approved a $5 billion investment by
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc at the
height of the financial crisis.
Rajaratnam then ordered his traders to buy Goldman stock
with just minutes left in the trading day, reaping about
$840,000 in illegal profit, according to the charge. The
investment was not made public until after the market closed.
Through the trial's first witness, former Rajaratnam
executive assistant Caryn Eisenberg, the jury learned that Gupta
had been on a list of about 10 people her boss was willing to be
disturbed by, even at critical trading periods.
Following that instruction, she testified that she put a
call through on Sept. 23, 2008 from "one of the men who
frequently called" who said "it was urgent." The phone call was
from a number used by Gupta's assistant.
BUY GOLDMAN SACHS ORDER
Eisenberg said Rajaratnam summoned Galleon co-founder Gary
Rosenbach into his office. She testified that she then heard
Rosenbach saying "Buy Goldman Sachs" on his phone. Rajaratnam
smiled when the market closed and the Buffet investment was the
talk of the office the next day, she said.
Several Goldman Sachs executives, including chief executive
Lloyd Blankfein, could testify at the trial.
Former Galleon trader Ananth Muniyappa also testified about
the minutes before the market closed the same day.
Muniyappa told the jury "that Raj was either still on the
phone or just getting off the phone" when he instructed him to
buy 100,000 Goldman Sachs shares.
Eisenberg testified that she saw Gupta "many times" in
Galleon's 34th floor Madison Avenue office in New York during
2008 and 2009. The jury heard that Gupta at one point even had
an electronic security pass to the office.
Gupta, who had a 34-year career at management consultancy
McKinsey & Co, including nine years as its global head, denies
the charges of securities fraud and conspiracy. His lawyers
argue that federal prosecutors have no direct evidence such as
the dozens of wiretaps used to convict Rajaratnam a year ago.
Gupta looked tense at the defense table during the
proceedings. His wife, Anita, and several family members were
also in the courtroom.
In questioning Eisenberg, defense lawyer David Frankel
brought out that Gupta was not the only person associated with
Goldman Sachs on the "important people" list. One other name was
Goldman managing director David Loeb, who works with technology
hedge funds. A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment.
Part of the defense strategy is to show that Rajaratnam had
other potential sources of inside information about Goldman.
Loeb is under investigation but has not been charged with any
wrongdoing, according to a source briefed on the case.
Defense lawyers say Gupta and Rajaratnam had a falling out
sometime in 2008 and were not as close as Rajaratnam was to
other Wall Street executives. Gupta's lawyers asked Eisenberg
about a one-night helicopter trip from New York to the New
Jersey gambling town of Atlantic City in February 2008.
Rajaratnam invited Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn, then
Goldman co-head of trading David Heller and hedge fund managers
but Gupta was not asked, Eisenberg said. There is competing
evidence as to whether Cohn actually went. A Goldman spokesman
declined to comment.
"It was their fantasy football celebration trip ...the
proceeds to go to charity," Rajaratnam's former secretary said.
The charges of securities fraud and conspiracy could lead to
prison for Gupta if he is convicted. However, any sentence is
unlikely to be as long as the 11 years handed to Rajaratnam.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.
(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Tim Dobbyn
and Phil Berlowitz)