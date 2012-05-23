* Former Goldman banker, Buffett confidant testifies
* Prosecution evidence in ex-Goldman director's case
* Third day of trial expected to last several weeks
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, May 23 The deal that gave Goldman
Sachs Group Inc a $5 billion boost from renowned investor
Warren Buffett at the height of the 2008 financial crisis was
"as top secret as you could get," a leading banker testified at
the insider-trading trial of onetime Goldman board member Rajat
Gupta.
Former Goldman banker Byron Trott, a long-time Buffett
confidant, told a Manhattan federal court jury that it was
policy within a tightly-knit group of executives who negotiated
such deals "never to talk about confidential information in
public, or elevators. It was grounds for being fired."
Called to testify by prosecutors on the third day of Gupta's
trial, Trott described how the deal came together in 30 or 40
minutes on the afternoon of Sept. 23, 2008.
"Warren was not reachable until 2:30 p.m. because he was
taking his four grandkids to Dairy Queen," said Trott, who left
Goldman in 2009 and now runs his own merchant bank.
Gupta, 63, is accused of providing now-imprisoned Galleon
Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam with boardroom secrets
between March 2007 and January 2009 while serving as a director
of Goldman and Procter & Gamble.
One of the allegations is that Gupta tipped Rajaratnam, his
erstwhile friend and business associate, 16 seconds after the
Goldman board approved the Buffett investment, which was just
minutes before markets closed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2008.
Rajaratnam that day ordered his traders to buy Goldman
stock, but the Buffett deal was not made public until about two
hours after trading ended, according to trial evidence.
"This was about as top secret as you could get," Trott said
of the negotiations that led to Buffett's investment in Goldman.
Gupta, who has pleaded not guilty to five counts of
securities fraud and one count of conspiracy, sat at the defense
table with his hands folded in his lap, listening to Trott.
"It was a major, major event to Goldman Sachs and to the
marketplace. Five billion dollars was not easily found at this
time," Trott said, alluding to the lack of liquidity as
financial institutions such as Lehman Brothers failed.
William George, a director at the Goldman since 2002, is
also expected to testify for the government, as is the
investment bank's chief executive, Lloyd Blankfein. The trial
started on Monday and is expected to last about three weeks.
Gupta could be sentenced to prison if convicted. However,
any sentence is unlikely to be as long as the 11 years handed to
Rajaratnam, who was convicted in the same court a year ago.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.
(Reporting By Grant McCool; Editing by Martha Graybow, Bernard
Orr)