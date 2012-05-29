* P&G financial chief testifies on 2008 Folgers sale
* Second Gupta juror excused for family emergency
* Gupta has pleaded not guilty to charges
* Insider-trading trial now in second week
(Recasts throughout with testimony of P&G chief financial officer)
officer)
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, May 29 A number of people other than
Rajat Gupta could have leaked confidential information about
Procter & Gamble Co's sale of its Folgers coffee unit in
2008, Gupta's lawyer implied to the jury at his insider-trading
trial on Tuesday.
Gupta, a former director at P&G and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, is accused in U.S. District Court in Manhattan of
telling now-imprisoned hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam about
the $3 billion Folgers sale to J.M. Smucker & Co before
it was publicly announced on June 4, 2008.
In his questioning of P&G Chief Financial Officer Jon
Moeller, defense lawyer Gary Naftalis mentioned press leaks of
the Folgers transaction and the array of lawyers, investment
bankers, external-relations advisers and corporate tax
specialists who worked on the deal.
"So there were all of these people working on the
transaction in addition to the Smucker's people, true?" Naftalis
asked Moeller, who responded: "Yes, that's true."
Gupta, 63, also a former global head of management
consulting firm McKinsey & Co, is the most prominent corporate
figure indicted in the U.S. government's recent crackdown on
insider trading. He is charged with giving Rajaratnam tips
involving Goldman and P&G between March 2007 and January 2009.
Gupta, who was arrested last October, has pleaded not guilty
and argues that the prosecution's evidence is circumstantial.
One of the main defense arguments is that Galleon Group
hedge fund founder Rajaratnam had a network of sources providing
him with inside information. Rajaratnam, 53, was convicted a
year ago on evidence largely based on court-approved wiretaps of
his phones. He is appealing the use of wiretaps as he serves an
11-year prison term, the longest handed down for insider trading
in the United States.
CALLS TO RAJARATNAM
Prosecutors also contend that the day before P&G announced
quarterly earnings in January 2009, Gupta called Rajaratnam from
Davos, Switzerland, and told him that P&G expected its organic
sales to grow 2 percent to 5 percent for the fiscal year, less
than the guidance previously provided to the market.
Moeller, who was called as a prosecution witness, testified
under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Tarlowe
that the sales information was confidential until the company
made an announcement to the public.
Also on Tuesday, a second juror on the 12-member panel
dropped out of the trial due to a family emergency.
Juror No. 4, an executive assistant at a hospital, was
excused and replaced by an alternate, a marketing manager for a
publishing company. The place of juror No. 12, a professor of
strategic design and behavior, was taken on Thursday by another
of the four alternates, a retired librarian, also due to a
family emergency.
The trial, which began May 21, is expected to run about
three weeks. To convict Gupta of insider trading, the jury must
be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that he breached his
fiduciary duties and that he did it intentionally and in
anticipation of at least some modest benefit in return.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.
(Reporting By Grant McCool; Editing by Martha Graybow, Matthew
Lewis and Maureen Bavdek)