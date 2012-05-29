* P&G financial chief testifies on 2008 Folgers sale
NEW YORK, May 29 The judge in the
insider-trading trial of former corporate luminary Rajat Gupta
is worried the jury is in danger of becoming bored.
As the trial went into its second week on Tuesday, U.S.
District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan warned prosecutors and
defense lawyers to "sharpen" their presentations.
Gupta, 63, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board
member and global head of management consulting firm McKinsey &
Co, is the most prominent corporate figure indicted in the U.S.
government's crackdown on insider trading. He is charged with
leaking corporate secrets to now-imprisoned hedge fund manager
Raj Rajaratnam, who was convicted last year after a high-profile
trial.
But Rakoff suggested the Gupta case may be far from
scintillating for the jury, which aside from a handful of
wiretap recordings, has been inundated with telephone logs,
corporate governance guidelines, boardroom minutes, emails and
instant messaging records.
"I am in awe of our jury for being attentive," Rakoff said
in court while jurors were on their mid-afternoon break. He said
the bulk of evidence was asking witnesses to look at "document
X" or "document Y."
"We need to find a way to sharpen the presentation on both
sides and get it more focused," said Rakoff.
The trial started on May 21 and so far the judge has excused
two of the 12 jurors because of family emergencies. Their places
were taken by alternate jurors. The trial could run three weeks.
Gupta, who was arrested last October, has pleaded not guilty
and argues that the prosecution's evidence is circumstantial.
GOLDMAN SACHS ROLE
Prosecutors contend that Gupta supplied inside information
to Galleon Group founder Rajaratnam between March 2007 and
January 2009 while serving on the boards of Goldman and Procter
& Gamble Co. Rajaratnam and Gupta were friends. Gupta was
nominal head of Galleon International and the pair opened a fund
Voyager Capital Partners.
On Tuesday, the jurors heard two starkly different versions
of who could have leaked confidential information about P&G's $3
billion sale of its Folgers coffee unit in June 2008.
Gupta's main lawyer, Gary Naftalis, implied that any number
among an array of company officials, investment bankers and
lawyers who worked on the deal could have divulged it in the
months leading up to the June 4, 2008 announcement with the
buyer, J.M. Smucker Co.
The suggestion was undercut by the testimony of a stock
trader who said the tip came from someone at P&G who knew
Rajaratnam.
Former Galleon trader, Michael Cardillo, said on the witness
stand that in early June 2008, one of Rajaratnam's brothers, RK
Rajaratnam, also a Galleon money manager, told him P&G was going
to sell Folgers to Smucker.
"He told me the information was coming from Raj's guy at
P&G," said Cardillo, who has pleaded guilty to insider trading
charges and has agreed so far to testify as a prosecution
witness in two trials. Cardillo gave similar testimony on
Friday.
P&G Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller also testified on
Tuesday. In questioning Moeller, defense lawyer Naftalis
mentioned press leaks and those who worked on the deal.
"So there were all of these people working on the
transaction in addition to the Smucker's people, true?" Naftalis
asked Moeller, who responded: "Yes, that's true."
One of the main defense arguments is that Rajaratnam had a
network of sources. Rajaratnam, 53, was convicted on evidence
largely based on court-approved wiretaps of his phones. He is
appealing the use of wiretaps as he serves an 11-year prison
term, the longest handed down for insider trading in the United
States.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.
