NEW YORK May 31 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein will testify at the insider-trading trial of the investment bank's former director Rajat Gupta, a U.S. prosecutor said in court on Thursday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Reed Brodsky told the judge in New York during a jury break that Blankfein could be preceded by seven other government witnesses, making it likely he would take the stand sometime next week.

Gupta is accused of leaking Goldman and Procter & Gamble Co boardroom secrets between March 2007 and January 2009 to Galleon hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, who was convicted a year ago. (Reporting By Grant McCool; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)