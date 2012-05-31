* Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein to testify at trial
* Gupta and Galleon manager met potential investors in UAE
* Prosecution aims to convince jury Gupta benefited
* Gupta denies charges he tipped Rajaratnam
(Updates with testimony of ex-Galleon marketing manager)
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, May 31 To convict former Goldman Sachs
Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta of insider trading,
prosecutors must convince the jury he benefited from his
relationship with Raj Rajaratnam, the now-imprisoned hedge fund
manager he is accused of tipping.
On Thursday, the prosecution put on the witness stand a
former marketing manager at Rajaratnam's Galleon Group who
testified he participated in meetings in the United Arab
Emirates with Gupta to promote Galleon funds to potential
investors.
"I introduced him the way he was introduced to me, the new
chairman of Galleon International," Ayad Alhadi, the former
Galleon executive, testified in U.S. District Court in New York.
He said he and Gupta attended meetings with banks and pension
funds on March 31 and April 1, 2008, in Abu Dhabi.
Rajaratnam appointed Gupta chairman of Galleon International
in 2008 and awarded him an ownership stake.
Gupta has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers say the
government's case is circumstantial and that Gupta had nothing
to gain financially by giving inside stock tips to Rajaratnam,
his onetime friend and business associate. The defense also says
the two men had a falling-out in 2008.
During a jury break, a U.S. prosecutor told the judge that
Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein would
testify at the trial, most likely next week.
Blankfein also testified for the government at Rajaratnam's
insider-trading trial in the same court last year. The Galleon
founder was convicted and is serving an 11-year prison term.
A spokesman for Goldman Sachs was not immediately available
for comment. Goldman is not accused of any wrongdoing.
Last week, Goldman director Bill George testified that he
had declined Gupta's invitation to invest in a fund called New
Silk Route that Gupta had formed with Rajaratnam.
Gupta, 63, is charged with securities fraud and conspiracy
for allegedly providing Rajaratnam with boardroom secrets
between March 2007 and January 2009 while he was a director at
Goldman and Procter & Gamble.
Also a former global head of McKinsey & Co and
philanthropist with ties to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,
Gupta is the most prominent corporate figure indicted in a U.S.
government crackdown on insider trading.
GUPTA-RAJARATNAM INVESTMENTS
Through Alhadi's testimony, prosecutors want to further
their argument that because Gupta and Rajaratnam had tens of
millions of dollars invested together it stands to reason that
Gupta benefited.
In other evidence last week, the government played an FBI
wiretap of the two men discussing their investments in July
2008.
Gupta and Rajaratnam had numerous business dealings
together, according to court documents. From 2003 to August
2005, Gupta had money invested in at least two different Galleon
offshore funds through an offshore entity that Gupta created.
The two men formed a fund called Voyager Capital Partners.
Gupta put in $10 million and Rajaratnam $40 million. Certain
Voyager assets were invested in Galleon hedge funds, and Galleon
International had $1 billion by the end of 2007.
To convict Gupta of insider trading, the jury must be
convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that he breached his
fiduciary duties and that he did it intentionally and in
anticipation of at least some modest benefit in return.
The trial started on May 21 and is expected to last three
weeks.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.
(Reporting By Grant McCool; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Matthew Lewis)