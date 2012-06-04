* Rajat Gupta on trial in New York

* Goldman's Lloyd Blankfein takes stand for prosecution

By Grant McCool

NEW YORK, June 4 Lloyd Blankfein, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, told jurors at the insider-trading trial of one of the bank's former directors that "all parts" of a 2008 board meeting the two attended were confidential.

"If something is discussed in a board meeting, it is confidential," Blankfein said, when asked about a June 2008 board meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, that he and defendant Rajat Gupta both attended. "All parts of it were confidential."

Blankfein took the stand at the Manhattan federal court trial of Gupta, the second time in 14 months that the Goldman leader has been a star government witness at a major insider-trading trial. Last year, he testified at the trial of Raj Rajaratnam, the now-imprisoned hedge fund manager whom Gupta is accused of tipping with some of Goldman's most guarded secrets.

Blankfein and Gupta did not look at each other as Blankfein entered the courtroom, but as he left the witness stand during a jury break, Blankfein raised his head and eyebrows in acknowledgment of Gupta, who stood at the defense table.

Gupta's tense expression did not change, but his gaze followed Blankfein.

Tuesday is a free day for the trial and Blankfein's testimony will resume on either Wednesday or Thursday.

Prosecutors contend that Gupta, 63, passed inside tips to Rajaratnam about the bank's financial results and a $5 billion investment in Goldman from billionaire Warren Buffett at the height of the financial crisis.

Rajaratnam was convicted of 14 insider-trading counts last year and he is serving an 11-year prison term. If convicted, Gupta also faces years in prison, although not as lengthy a term as Rajaratnam.

INSIDER TRADING CRACKDOWN

Gupta, a retired former global head of the McKinsey & Co consulting firm, and Rajaratnam have been the two most prominent defendants in the U.S. government's crackdown on insider trading in recent years. Gupta has pleaded not guilty, arguing through his lawyers that the government's case is circumstantial and speculative.

Gupta's lawyers say their client had nothing to gain financially by giving inside stock tips to Rajaratnam, the founder of the Galleon Group hedge fund. Gupta and Rajaratnam were friends and business associates.

Goldman has not been accused of wrongdoing.

According to the indictment, Gupta told Rajaratnam about Goldman's first-quarter 2007 earnings the day before the information was made public. Gupta also is accused of tipping the hedge fund manager seconds after the Goldman board approved a $5 billion investment by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Sept. 23, 2008.

The trial, before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, started on May 21 and testimony is expected to run through this week.

In one of the day's lighter moments after the jury had left for the day, Rakoff and Blankfein had an exchange over the Goldman chief's scheduled visit on Wednesday to Yonkers, a city on the border with New York, for part of his daughter's high school graduation celebration. Rakoff lives in Yonkers.

"I'm going to this restaurant in Yonkers that you probably know," Blankfein told the judge, who responded: "If it's the one that I'm thinking of, I probably can't afford it."

The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 11-907. (Reporting By Grant McCool)