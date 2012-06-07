By Basil Katz
| NEW YORK, June 7
NEW YORK, June 7 The chief executive of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc told a federal court jury on Thursday
that he did not authorize former board member Rajat Gupta to
share information about the bank that was discussed at board
meetings.
Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein returned to the witness stand
for a second day, smiling broadly as he strode into the
courtroom, to testify for the prosecution at Gupta's
insider-trading trial.
Gupta, who sat on the Goldman board of directors until 2010,
is fighting charges in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that he
leaked inside information about the bank to now-imprisoned
hedge-fund manager Raj Rajaratnam. Gupta faces a possible
25-year prison sentence if he is convicted on the charges of
securities fraud and conspiracy.
Prosecutors contend that Gupta called into a March 12, 2007
meeting of Goldman's audit committee from the offices of
Rajaratnam's Galleon Group. Minutes after the call ended, the
government says, Gupta told Rajaratnam about Goldman's
first-quarter 2007 earnings. The results were not publicly
announced until the following day.
"Did you authorize Mr. Gupta on March 12, 2007, to disclose
any information learned during that audit committee meeting to
any outsider prior to it being public?" asked prosecutor Reed
Brodsky.
"No," Blankfein answered in a firm voice. Neither Goldman
nor Blankfein is accused of any wrongdoing in the case.
Blankfein also said he had not authorized Gupta to share
information about a Sept. 20, 2007 board meeting and said the
discussions were confidential "sensibly because the information
was very important and potentially market moving as it relates
to our stock."
As Blankfein arrived at the courtroom, Gupta stared straight
ahead with his hands clasped. Gupta glanced once at Blankfein as
the Goldman chief walked toward the witness stand.
After barely five minutes of Blankfein's testimony,
prosecutors and defense attorneys met with U.S. District Judge
Jed Rakoff in a sidebar out of the jury's earshot for 17
minutes.
As the lawyers talked among themselves, Blankfein leaned
back in his chair, smiled to the jury and toyed with the
microphone.
Prosecutors say Gupta, 63, illegally leaked confidential
information to Rajaratnam between March 2007 and January 2009
while serving on the boards of Goldman and Procter & Gamble
.
Rajaratnam was convicted of conspiracy and securities fraud
last year and is serving an 11-year prison term. Blankfein also
testified for the prosecution at that trial.
Blankfein began his testimony on Monday, but did not return
to court until Thursday because of scheduling issues. On Monday,
he was asked about a June 2008 board meeting that he and Gupta
both attended, telling the jury that "all parts of it were
confidential."
Gupta is a retired global head of the McKinsey & Co
consulting firm. His lawyers say he had nothing to gain
financially by passing inside tips to Rajaratnam, and they argue
that the government has a weak circumstantial case.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.
(Reporting By Basil Katz; Editing by Martha Graybow and Tim
Dobbyn)