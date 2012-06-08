* Gupta may take stand in own defense next week
* Ex-Goldman director denies insider-trading charges
* Third day on witness stand for Goldman CEO Blankfein
* Prolonged New York trial extends into fourth week
(Adds testimony likely on Tuesday; quotes from evidence)
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, June 8 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
board member Rajat Gupta will likely testify in his own
defense at the insider trading trial in which he is accused of
illegally leaking corporate secrets to now-imprisoned hedge fund
manager Raj Rajaratnam.
The likelihood of Gupta giving his version of events was
revealed in a series of exchanges between the judge and his main
defense lawyer in U.S. District Court in New York on Friday
afternoon after the jury had been sent home for the weekend.
"It's highly likely my client will testify," the lawyer,
Gary Naftalis, told Judge Jed Rakoff.
Naftalis cautioned that Gupta may change his mind about
testifying, but the judge said the defense must notify federal
prosecutors in a timely way. Rakoff said he expected all of
Tuesday to be taken up with Gupta's testimony. The trial began
on May 21 and closing arguments are expected on Wednesday.
Gupta's decision, while relatively rare, is not
unprecedented in high profile white collar crime trials. Chief
executives such as WorldCom's Bernie Ebbers, Tyco's
Dennis Kozlowski and Enron's Jeffrey Skilling, each took the
stand at their trials. The were all convicted.
Gupta, 63, is fighting charges that he illegally divulged
financial information to his one-time friend and business
associate, Galleon Group founder Rajaratnam, between March 2007
and January 2009 while serving on the boards of Goldman and
Procter & Gamble Co.
Rajaratnam, who was convicted last year and is serving an
11-year prison term, opted not to testify in his own defense. If
convicted on charges of securities fraud and conspiracy, Gupta
faces a possible maximum 25 years in prison.
The jury has heard about Gupta's humble beginnings in India
and his rise to the upper echelons of the global corporate
elite. He headed business management consultancy McKinsey & Co
for nine years and is associated with philanthropies combatting
AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.
Through his lawyers, Gupta contends the government's case is
circumstantial and speculative. Gupta and Rajaratnam had a
falling out in 2008 and Gupta lost all of a $10 million
investment with Galleon, according to the defense.
On Friday, the jury watched a video deposition by Berkshire
Hathaway senior insurance executive Ajit Jain, who said
he knew Gupta socially. At one of their occasional lunches on
Jan. 12, 2009 in Stamford, Connecticut, Gupta told him about
losing money with Rajaratnam, Jain testified.
"I remember that he told me had been jipped, cheated by
Rajaratnam and lost $10 million," Jain said in the deposition.
Earlier on Friday, federal prosecutors wrapped up their leg
of the case with a third and final day of testimony by their
star witness - Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein.
Prosecutors also played several court-approved FBI wiretaps
of Gupta leaving Rajaratnam friendly voicemail messages on his
phone in 2008, such as "calling to catch up whenever you get a
chance, bye."
Blankfein returned to the witness stand on Friday for a
second straight day of cross-examination by Naftalis who quizzed
the investment bank's chief executive about how well Goldman
guards company secrets.
Naftalis asked Blankfein about Goldman's decision to cut its
32,500 workforce by 10 percent in October 2008 during the
financial crisis. The Wall Street Journal reported the job cuts
on Oct. 23, 2008, before the employees who were being laid off
knew about them, the jury heard.
"Unfortunately, a good number of people participated in the
process and they did know," said Blankfein.
The October 2008 job cuts are not in the indictment against
Gupta. But part of the defense strategy is to argue that
Rajaratnam had many sources of information other than Gupta to
make stock trades and that leaks occurred out of Goldman.
It is rare for a chief executive of a major corporation to
testify in a criminal trial, but Blankfein has been called by
the prosecution twice in the past 15 months. He also testified
at Rajaratnam's trial in the same court. Neither Goldman nor
Blankfein is accused of any wrongdoing in the case.
Blankfein calmly dealt with hours of questioning by Gupta's
defense attorney, cocking his head to the left or right as he
listened to a question and smiling at the jurors.
Under questioning by prosecutors, Blankfein has said several
times either that all discussions at board meetings were
confidential, or that he did not authorize Gupta to share
information about the bank that was discussed at board meetings.
The case is USA v. Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.
(Editing by Andre Grenon, Bernard Orr and Richard Chang)