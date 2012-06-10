By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, June 10
NEW YORK, June 10 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
board member Rajat Gupta, on trial on insider trading
charges, has decided not to testify in his own defense, two days
after his lawyer said it was "highly likely" he would take the
stand.
"After substantial reflection and consideration, we have
determined that Mr Gupta will not be a witness on his own behalf
in the defense case," Gupta's main lawyer, Gary Naftalis, wrote
in a letter to U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Sunday.
Gupta, 63, is fighting charges that he illegally divulged
financial information to his one-time friend and business
associate, Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam, between March
2007 and January 2009 while serving on the boards of Goldman and
Procter & Gamble Co.
The trial in U.S. District Court in New York began on May 21
and prosecutors rested their case o n Friday. As the defense
began its leg of the case, Naftalis told the judge after the
jury had gone home for the weekend that "it is highly likely my
client will testify."
The trial resumes on Monday and the jury is expected to hear
closing arguments o n Wednesday.
Rajaratnam, who was convicted a year ago of insider trading
and is serving an 11-year prison term, opted not to testify in
his own defense. If convicted on charges of securities fraud and
conspiracy, Gupta faces a possible maximum 25 years in prison.
The case is USA v. Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.
