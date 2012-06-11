* Ex-Goldman director denies tipping Rajaratnam
* Closing arguments in trial delayed until Wednesday
* Gupta calls up to six character witnesses to testify
(Adds quotes from testimony, change in trial schedule)
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, June 11 Having decided not to take the
witness stand at his insider-trading trial, former Goldman Sachs
Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta on Monday called
longtime friends and his eldest daughter to testify on his
behalf.
Gupta's daughter, Geetanjali Gupta, 33, had barely begun
answering questions from a defense lawyer in U.S. District Court
in New York when a prosecutor's objection led to a long
conference at the judge's bench, one of many that have
punctuated and prolonged a trial now in its fourth week.
Gupta, 63, is charged with securities fraud and conspiracy
over allegations he illegally breached his fiduciary duties by
passing corporate secrets to former Galleon Group hedge fund
manager Raj Rajaratnam, his one-time friend. Gupta denies the
charges and his lawyers argue that the government has a weak,
circumstantial and speculative case.
Gupta's main lawyer, Gary Naftalis, had begun questioning
Geetanjali Gupta about a conversation she had with her father in
September 2008 about an investment with Rajaratnam when the
government objected.
Geetanjali Gupta works for the Harvard Management Company, a
wholly owned subsidiary of Harvard University that manages the
university's endowment. Her testimony is expected to resume on
Tuesday. Her mother, Anita, and her three sisters have attended
the trial daily.
The delay pushes back closing arguments in the case to
Wednesday from Tuesday because the defense has other witnesses
to call and evidence to submit to the jury on its side of the
case.
Prosecutors rested their case on Friday.
Earlier on Monday, two longtime friends of Gupta's testified
as character witnesses.
"I have always observed since my childhood days that Rajat
is straightforward, direct, truthful and inspires trust," said
Anil Sood, 62, who was an official with the World Bank in Asia
and Africa for 30 years and grew up with him in India. "I have
seen him consistently demonstrate these values."
Gupta is calling up to six character witnesses as part of
defense efforts to bring to the jury's attention his longtime
standing as a philanthropist as he also rose to the top tier of
the corporate world. Gupta headed the McKinsey & Co business
management consultancy for nine years and served on several
corporate boards, including Goldman Sachs and Procter &
Gamble Co.
Prosecutors say Gupta abused those board positions by
supplying Rajaratnam with stock tips involving Goldman and
Procter & Gamble information between March 2007 and January
2009.
The defense also called a former Galleon manager, Richard
Schutte, to testify about various sources the hedge fund relied
on for its trades.
If convicted, Gupta faces a possible maximum of 25 years in
prison. Rajaratnam was convicted at trial 13 months ago and is
serving an 11-year prison sentence.
REASONABLE DOUBT
In order to convict Gupta, prosecutors have the burden of
proving to the jury beyond a reasonable doubt that he defied his
duties to the companies and that he had something to gain from
tipping Rajaratnam, a onetime friend and business associate.
Expectations of Gupta himself taking the witness stand rose
on Friday when Naftalis said in court it was "highly likely" his
client would testify. But in a letter on Sunday, the defense
told U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff that Gupta would not be a
witness.
Another of Gupta's friends, Ashok Alexander, traveled from
New Delhi to take the witness stand. Alexander testified he met
Gupta in 1986 at McKinsey and later worked with him in different
contexts, including with the public health foundation of India.
Alexander, 58, the country manager for the Bill & Melinda
Gates Foundation in New Delhi, said he considers Gupta "to be a
friend, but also a mentor and occasional coach."
Another associate, Suprotik Basu, 34, told the jury he met
Gupta in May 2007. Basu has worked for the United Nations
Secretary-General's special envoy for malaria since January
2008. He recalled receiving "an urgent call about a businessman
who wanted to end all childhood deaths from malaria by 2025"
apparently referring to Gupta.
At the start of Monday's proceedings, Rakoff angrily
demanded that a defense lawyer quickly tell him who the next
witness was. Rakoff has frequently shown impatience with the
pace of the trial, which began on May 21 and had been scheduled
to run three weeks. It is now in its fourth week.
The judge also said that he would limit closing arguments,
for each side to three hours "to address jurors and the
remaining portions should be addressed to the sidewalk."
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.
(Editing by Martha Graybow and Andre Grenon)