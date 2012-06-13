* Closing arguments in insider-trading trial
* Ex-Goldman board member Gupta denies charges
By Grant McCool and Basil Katz
NEW YORK, June 13 Evidence in the
insider-trading case against businessman Rajat Gupta is
"overwhelming," a prosecutor told jurors at the trial's close on
Wednesday, saying Gupta helped hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam
make millions through secret stock tips.
Gupta's lawyers argued the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
board member had no reason to illegally leak information
to Rajaratnam and that the government's case is circumstantial.
A lawyer for Gupta will deliver the defense summation later on
Wednesday in the U.S. District Court trial in Manhattan.
"Rajat Gupta abused his position as a corporate insider by
providing secret company information to his longtime business
partner and friend Raj Rajaratnam, so Mr. Rajaratnam could use
that information to buy and sell stocks before the investing
public," federal prosecutor Richard Tarlowe said.
"By doing so, Gupta enabled Rajaratnam to make millions of
dollars," he said.
Prosecutors say Gupta, 63, passed tips to Rajaratnam
including the $5 billion investment boost for Goldman by Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in 2008, at the height of
the financial crisis. They say Gupta also leaked confidential
information when he was on the board of Procter & Gamble.
Rajaratnam, founder of the Galleon Group hedge fund and a
one-time billionaire, was convicted in the same courthouse last
year and is serving an 11-year prison term.
"Time and time again Gupta betrayed that trust and violated
that duty by using the secret information to help Rajaratnam
cash in on it," Tarlowe told the jurors. "The evidence against
Gupta is overwhelming."
To win a conviction, prosecutors have the burden of proving
beyond a reasonable doubt that Gupta defied his duties to the
companies and that he had something to gain from tipping
Rajaratnam.
Gupta is a retired head of the McKinsey & Co business
management consultants. He joined Goldman's board in 2006 and
left in May 2010, seven months after Rajaratnam's arrest. He
also is a former director at American Airlines Corp.
He faces a maximum possible prison sentence of 25 years if
convicted on the charges of securities fraud and conspiracy.
Before trial summations started on Wednesday morning, Gupta
kissed and embraced his eldest daughter, Geetanjali Gupta, who
testified on behalf of her father on Monday and Tuesday. Gupta's
wife, Anita, and his four daughters have been a regular presence
in the courtroom throughout trial, now in its fourth week.
Jurors in the trial have heard about Gupta's humble
beginnings in India and his rise to the upper echelons of the
global corporate elite. They also heard from prosecution star
witness Lloyd Blankfein, the Goldman Sachs chief executive.
Blankfein, who also testified against Rajaratnam last year, said
all discussions at board meetings were confidential.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.
(Editing by Martha Graybow and Maureen Bavdek)