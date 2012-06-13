* Closing arguments in insider trading trial
* Ex-Goldman board member Gupta denies charges
* Evidence "overwhelming" he tipped Rajaratnam -U.S.
(Adds jury to begin deliberations on Thursday)
By Grant McCool and Basil Katz
NEW YORK, June 13 Evidence of insider trading
against businessman Rajat Gupta is "overwhelming," a prosecutor
told jurors at the trial's close on Wednesday, while a defense
lawyer countered that the government had a weak, circumstantial
case without direct proof.
In one of the U.S. government's biggest insider trading
prosecutions in recent years, jurors were expected to begin
deliberating the charges against Gupta, a former Goldman Sachs
Group Inc board member, on Thursday.
Prosecutors said in closing arguments that phone records and
trading records and also recorded phone calls between
now-imprisoned hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam and his senior
trader proved Gupta had brazenly and illegally passed stock tips
to the money manager.
The defense argued that the government "had no real, hard,
direct evidence" to convict Gupta.
"Where is the beef in this case?" defense lawyer Gary
Naftalis asked the Manhattan federal court jury. "We have had no
real first-hand knowledge of the crimes alleged to have been
committed here."
Prosecutors have accused Gupta, 63, of passing tips to
Rajaratnam including the $5 billion investment boost for Goldman
by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in 2008, at the
height of the financial crisis. They said Gupta, who also served
on the board of Procter & Gamble, told Rajaratnam about
financial results of both companies between March 2007 and
January 2009 before they were announced to the public.
To win a conviction, prosecutors must prove beyond a
reasonable doubt that Gupta betrayed his duties to the companies
and that he had something to gain from tipping Rajaratnam. The
former board member was not accused of trading in stocks of the
companies, but he and Rajaratnam were associates who had several
investments together.
"Rajat Gupta abused his position as a corporate insider by
providing secret company information to his longtime business
partner and friend Raj Rajaratnam, so Mr. Rajaratnam could use
that information to buy and sell stocks before the investing
public," federal prosecutor Richard Tarlowe told the jury.
"By doing so, Gupta enabled Rajaratnam to make millions of
dollars," he said.
"Time and time again Gupta betrayed that trust and violated
that duty by using the secret information to help Rajaratnam
cash in on it," Tarlowe told the jurors. "The evidence against
Gupta is overwhelming."
Rajaratnam, founder of the Galleon Group hedge fund and a
one-time billionaire, was convicted in the same courthouse last
year and is serving an 11-year prison term.
Gupta is a retired head of the McKinsey & Co business
management consultancy. He joined Goldman's board in 2006 and
left in May 2010, seven months after Rajaratnam's arrest. He
also is a former director at American Airlines Corp.
He faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years if convicted
on the charges of securities fraud and conspiracy.
Before trial summations started on Wednesday morning, Gupta
kissed and embraced his eldest daughter, Geetanjali Gupta, who
testified on his behalf on Monday and Tuesday. Gupta's wife,
Anita, and his four daughters have been a regular presence in
the courtroom throughout the trial, now in its fourth week.
At the trial, the jury heard about Gupta's humble beginnings
in India and his rise to the ranks of the global corporate
elite.
They also heard from prosecution star witness Lloyd
Blankfein, the Goldman Sachs chief executive, who said all
discussions at board meetings were confidential. Blankfein also
testified for the prosecution at Rajaratnam's trial last year.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.
(Editing by Martha Graybow, Maureen Bavdek and Phil Berlowitz)