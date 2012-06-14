* Trial of ex-Goldman board member winds up after weeks
* Deliberations start in federal court in New York
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, June 14 Twelve jurors began
deliberating on Thursday whether U.S. prosecutors had proven
their insider-trading case against former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc board member Rajat Gupta.
The Manhattan federal court jurors, among them a retired
librarian, a non-profit organization executive and a school
counselor, are to decide on five charges of securities fraud and
one charge of conspiracy.
Prosecutors accused Gupta, 63, of giving secret financial
information between March 2007 and January 2009 to his one-time
friend and business associate, Raj Rajaratnam, while serving on
the boards of Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble Co.
Rajaratnam, founder of the Galleon Group hedge fund, was
convicted at trial a year ago and is serving an 11-year prison
term.
Gupta is a former head of the McKinsey & Co management
consultancy and was prominent in philanthropies such as the Bill
and Melinda Gates Foundation.
As U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff read his instructions to
the jury, Gupta sat at the defense table, leafing through a copy
of the 24-page document. The judge then sent the jurors to a
guarded room to begin their deliberations.
The charges carry a maximum possible prison sentence of 25
years.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers presented closing arguments
on Wednesday after a trial lasting more than three weeks.
Prosecutors said Gupta helped Rajaratnam make millions of
dollars and stood to benefit because of his investments with
Rajaratnam and position as chairman of Galleon International.
They said evidence in phone logs, trading records and witness
testimony corroborated the circumstances in which Gupta tipped
the hedge fund manager.
Defense lawyers argued that the case was purely
circumstantial and speculative. They said there was no direct
evidence such as phone taps to prove what prosecutors say Gupta
told Rajaratnam about company board meetings.
On the securities fraud charges, the instructions said the
burden was on the prosecution to prove to the jury that "in
anticipation of receiving at least some modest benefit in
return" Gupta divulged confidential information "with the
expectation that Mr. Rajaratnam or his associates would trade on
that information."
To convict, the jurors must find that Gupta took part in a
scheme "knowingly, willfully, and with intent to defraud the
company." The conspiracy charge also has three elements of
proof, including that Gupta intentionally joined it.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.
