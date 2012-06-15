BRIEF-Amundi reports 5.9 pct passive stake in Coach Inc as on Dece 31, 2016
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 15 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta was convicted on Friday on criminal charges of illegally tipping his hedge fund manager friend Raj Rajaratnam with corporate secrets.
A federal court jury in Manhattan found Gupta guilty of three counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy, ending the four-week-long trial. He was found not guilty on two other securities fraud charges.
The jury delivered the verdict on the second day of its deliberations. (Reporting By Grant McCool; editing by Martha Graybow and Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Verizon Communications Inc's announcement that it will once again offer an unlimited pricing plan marks a shift in its thinking as a price war among the four biggest U.S wireless carriers accelerates.
* Univision Deportes will stream 46 Liga MX matches including playoff games in 2017 via Facebook Live