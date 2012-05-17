* Blankfein, Buffett, Chenault may testify or be mentioned
* US says Gupta leaked Goldman, P&G secrets to Rajaratnam
* Gupta denies charges, trial set to begin on Monday
By Grant McCool and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, May 17 Lloyd Blankfein, Warren Buffett
and other well-known chieftains of corporate America might be
called to testify at the insider trading trial starting on
Monday of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Procter &
Gamble Co director Rajat Gupta.
Blankfein, who runs Goldman, and Buffett, who runs Berkshire
Hathaway Inc , are among dozens of people that
lawyers for the government and for Gupta said on Thursday might
be mentioned or might testify at the trial, which is expected to
last about three weeks.
Others on proposed witness lists filed on Thursday in the
Manhattan federal court are A.G. Lafley, a former P&G chairman
and chief executive, and Kenneth Chenault, the chairman and
chief executive of American Express Co and a P&G
director.
Gupta, the former chief of consulting firm McKinsey & Co, is
the most prominent corporate executive charged in a government
crackdown on insider trading centered on hedge funds.
He was charged last October with leaking confidential
information to his onetime friend, Galleon Group hedge fund
founder Raj Rajaratnam, while serving on the Goldman and P&G
boards in 2007 and 2008.
Gupta, 63, denies the charges, and has pleaded not guilty to
five counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy. If
convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.
His main lawyer, Gary Naftalis argues that the government's
case is circumstantial and speculative.
Blankfein testified for the government at last year's high
profile trial of Rajaratnam, saying that disclosure of boardroom
talks by Gupta violated Goldman's confidentiality policies.
He spoke after jurors heard a wiretapped recording in which
Gupta and Rajaratnam discussed Goldman's possibly buying a bank
or insurer.
Rajaratnam was convicted and is serving an 11-year prison
term, the longest sentence for insider trading in the United
States.
Prosecutors have accused Gupta of giving Rajaratnam advance
knowledge of Berkshire's $5 billion investment in Goldman at the
height of the 2008 financial crisis and Goldman's surprise
fourth-quarter loss that year.
They have also accused Gupta of providing non-public
information in January 2009 about P&G's quarterly results and in
June 2008 about that company's sale of its Folgers coffee unit
to J.M. Smucker Co.
MORE THAN 100 NAMES
The defense list names 116 individuals and the government
listed 51 people. A small number will actually testify at trial.
Among the other executives named on both lists are David
Viniar, Goldman's chief financial officer and Gary Cohn,
Goldman's chief operating officer.
Jon Moeller and Mark Belgya, respectively the chief
financial officers of P&G and Smucker, are also on both lists.
Buffett's name appears only on Gupta's list.
Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally declined to comment.
Smucker spokeswoman Maribeth Baertscher said it is cooperating
with the government on the Gupta case and that Belgya "has
agreed to appear as a witness at the government's request."
P&G spokesman Paul Fox said: "We have been fully cooperating
with government investigators on this case, including
potentially giving oral evidence if required."
American Express spokeswoman Marina Norville declined to
comment. Carrie Kizer, an assistant to Buffett, d id not respond
to a request for comment.
The trial begins Monday before U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff with jury selection and possibly opening arguments. The
first government witness could be called on Monday or Tuesday.
Gupta suffered a blow on Wednesday when Rakoff said he
intended to let jurors hear four wiretapped conversations,
including the conversation between Gupta and Rajaratnam played
at last year's trial.
The case is USA v. Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.
