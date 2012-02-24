* Analyst Dan Harris leaves firm
Feb 24 Goldman Sachs Group has
suspended coverage of 18 discount brokers, exchanges and small
investment banks because the analyst who follows them has left
the firm.
The company told clients in a research note on Friday that
Dan Harris, a vice president who covered Jefferies Group,
Lazard, Stifel Financial, CME Group and 14 other companies, has
left the firm. It did not give a reason for his departure but
said coverage of the companies would be suspended pending
reassignment to a new analyst.
Harris joined Goldman in late 2006 and previously was an
associate analyst covering securities firms, asset managers and
market structure at JPMorgan Chase. Calls to his office were
referred to a Goldman spokeswoman, who declined to comment.
Goldman, along with the rest of Wall Street, has imposed
widespread layoffs in recent months as companies battle weak
markets, a slow economic recovery and new regulations
constricting their proprietary trading and investment
capabilities.
Goldman has fired more than 1,000 employees in recent months
across all levels of seniority and specialties, coupled with the
early "retirement" of a high number of high-level executives
known as managing directors-partners at Goldman.
The company spent about $250 million in severance costs in
2011, including about $50 million in the last quarter of the
year, chief financial officer David Viniar said in January.
The firms followed by Harris are:
CBOE Holdings, CME Group, Intercontinental Exchange, Knight
Capital Group, MarketAxess Holdings, Nasdaq OMX Group, NYSE
Euronext, TD Ameritrade, Duff & Phelps, E*Trade Financial Corp,
Greenhill & Co, Jefferies, Lazard, LPL Investment Holdings,
Raymond James Financial, Stifel Financial Corp, Charles Schwab
and Evercore Partners.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)