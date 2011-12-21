NEW YORK Dec 21 Heungkuk Life Insurance Co and
Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N) have agreed to take a dispute over
mortgage-backed securities to arbitration, a lawyer for the
South Korean insurer said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday the two parties said in a court filing
that Heungkuk had withdrawn a lawsuit it filed against Goldman
over a collateralized debt obligation known as Timberwolf.
"Heungkuk is looking forward to holding Goldman Sachs
responsible for its fraud in arbitration," said Jonathan
Pickhardt, an attorney who is representing Heungkuk.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Eddie Evans)