NEW YORK Dec 21 Heungkuk Life Insurance Co and Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N) have agreed to take a dispute over mortgage-backed securities to arbitration, a lawyer for the South Korean insurer said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday the two parties said in a court filing that Heungkuk had withdrawn a lawsuit it filed against Goldman over a collateralized debt obligation known as Timberwolf.

"Heungkuk is looking forward to holding Goldman Sachs responsible for its fraud in arbitration," said Jonathan Pickhardt, an attorney who is representing Heungkuk.

