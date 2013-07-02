HONG KONG, July 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has appointed Ken Hitchner as its new president for Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, the bank announced on Tuesday.

Hitchner, who replaces the retiring David Ryan, will be based in Hong Kong and will oversee the firm's entire business in the region. A former pilot in the US Navy, his most recent role at the New York-based investment bank was global head of the healthcare banking group and global co-head of the technology, media and telecom group.

The appointment is the latest high-profile appointment for Goldman Sachs in the region this year, after it hired Kate Richdale from Morgan Stanley as head of investment banking services for Asia ex-Japan.

