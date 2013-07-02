BRIEF-Fredrik Axsater to lead Wells Fargo Asset Management's strategic business segments group
HONG KONG, July 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has appointed Ken Hitchner as its new president for Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, the bank announced on Tuesday.
Hitchner, who replaces the retiring David Ryan, will be based in Hong Kong and will oversee the firm's entire business in the region. A former pilot in the US Navy, his most recent role at the New York-based investment bank was global head of the healthcare banking group and global co-head of the technology, media and telecom group.
The appointment is the latest high-profile appointment for Goldman Sachs in the region this year, after it hired Kate Richdale from Morgan Stanley as head of investment banking services for Asia ex-Japan.
* FDA staff: postmarketing data suggests opana er reformulation likely reduced nasal abuse rates, but data limitations makes it hard to determine magnitude of effect
March 9 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of Friday's jobs data that could sharply move the needle on an interest rate hike next week.