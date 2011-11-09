(Corrects paragraph 3 to show Goldman held 11.68 pct of Hong
Kong shares)
HONG KONG Nov 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
is seeking to raise up to $1.54 billion by selling 2.4 billion
shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)
, according to a term sheet seen by IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication, on Wednesday.
Goldman is offering the shares in a range of HK$4.88-5.00
each, a discount of between 3.7 and 6 percent to the last traded
price, the term sheet showed.
Prior to the latest sale, Goldman held an 11.68 percent
stake in ICBC's Hong Kong-listed shares.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by
Chris Lewis)