April 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's first-quarter earnings fell from a year earlier but were better than many analysts had anticipated thanks to aggressive cost-cutting and better-than-expected investment banking and trading revenues.

Goldman earned $2.1 billion, or $3.92 per share, during the quarter. In the year-ago period, which was generally stronger for investment banks' trading and banking activity, Goldman earned $4.38 per share, excluding a one-time cost for buying back preferred stock.

The Wall Street investment bank also said it would raise its quarterly dividend to 46 cents per share from 35 cents. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by John Wallace)