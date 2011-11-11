HONG KONG Nov 11 Goldman Sachs' Asia co-head Yusuf Alireza is retiring from the investment bank after 19 years, according to an internal memo, with David Ryan becoming the region's sole president.

Yusuf, who was made a partner in 2004, was promoted to become co-head of Asia earlier this year and had previously run the bank's securities division in Asia, the memo said.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the note.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty)